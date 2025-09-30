Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

40% of clinicians in India could be using AI in work, 3-fold rise from last year: Report

Launched in 2019, the initiative aims to provide universal health coverage to the citizens of India.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 09:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 09:13 IST
India NewsAIMedicalclinics

Follow us on :

Follow Us