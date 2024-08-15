Home
78th Independence Day Live Updates: Security tightened across nation, PM Modi to hoist national flag at Red Fort

Good morning, ahead of Independence Day celebrations, security has been tightened across India as the country is all set to mark the 78th year of freedom. In Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort for the 11th consecutive year just after 7 am, more than 10,000 police personnel and 3,000 traffic police personnel have been deployed. The streets of Kashmir were dotted with the Tricolour on Wednesday as several 'Tiranga' rallies were organised in the Valley earlier. Similarly, security has been tightened across all states. Track DH for more updates as we bring in the I-day celebrations to you!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 August 2024, 23:20 IST

14 Aug 2024

Glimpses from preparations ahead of Independence day celebrations across the country

14 Aug 2024

Mumbai's Atal Setu illuminated in tro-colours ahead of 78th Independence day celebrations 

14 Aug 2024

When and where to watch Independence Day speech of PM Modi

As the nation approaches its Independence Day celebrations, all eyes will be on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

14 Aug 2024

Explained | Why is the tricolour hoisted on Independence Day and unfurled on Republic Day?

The tricolour is hoisted on Independence Day to symbolise the birth of a nation and India's freedom from the British rule.

14 Aug 2024

Social justice top priority, says President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said tendencies that stoke discord based upon perceived social hierarchies have to be rejected.

Published 14 August 2024, 23:20 IST
