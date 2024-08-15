78th Independence Day Live Updates: Security tightened across nation, PM Modi to hoist national flag at Red Fort

Good morning, ahead of Independence Day celebrations, security has been tightened across India as the country is all set to mark the 78th year of freedom. In Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort for the 11th consecutive year just after 7 am, more than 10,000 police personnel and 3,000 traffic police personnel have been deployed. The streets of Kashmir were dotted with the Tricolour on Wednesday as several 'Tiranga' rallies were organised in the Valley earlier. Similarly, security has been tightened across all states. Track DH for more updates as we bring in the I-day celebrations to you!