7th Indian Ocean Conference: Jaishankar to attend two-day summit in Perth

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to the Australian city of Perth to attend a two-day conference on the Indian Ocean beginning Friday.

Jaishankar would address the inaugural session of the conference, along with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and her Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan.

The 'Indian Ocean Conference' is a flagship consultative forum for countries in the region, organised annually by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in association with the India Foundation.