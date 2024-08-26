A feminism that isn’t just for women

Smitha Murthy
The dictionary definition of a feminist is pretty straightforward. A feminist is a person who believes in feminism and tries to achieve change that helps women get equal opportunities and treatment. Feminists, of course, existed before dictionaries came into being. Some of the earliest feminists were Roman women who protested at the Forum in the 3rd century BCE. They were trying to force Consul Marcus Porcious Cato to repeal laws that limited women’s use of expensive goods. An agitated Cato reportedly said of the women, “As soon as they begin to be your equals, they will have become your superiors.”
Times have changed since then, but Cato’s fears remain in those who, sometimes unconsciously, support misogyny and patriarchy. Despite progress, women and girls face violence, discrimination, harassment, and injustice every day. Modern feminism is all about dismantling gender-based inequalities but it has to be led by diverse voices —including that of men.
Aman Zaidi, a leadership and organisation development specialist, is one such voice. “I am a complete feminist,” he avers, stressing that he grew up in an environment surrounded by women. “My formative years were completely devoid of any experiences of male hierarchy or male authority being used on women. It was very egalitarian. And so, equality is a big thing for me. I cannot even conceive that men want to think that they deserve more rights than or are superior to women or that they think that women are meant to serve them.” Thoughts that the fiercely passionate DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) consultant Akshay C M echoes. Akshay has been vocal about using his work to further women’s rights and uses social media to challenge existing stereotypes and beliefs.
“As a man, I believe it’s crucial for men to actively listen, learn, and unlearn harmful behaviours and attitudes that perpetuate gender inequality. Men should challenge toxic masculinity, support women’s leadership and voices, promote consent and respect in relationships and advocate for policies that advance gender equality. Including men in feminism and gender equality-related conversations involves creating safe spaces for dialogue, addressing male privilege, encouraging allyship and solidarity with women and marginalised genders.”
Akshay is particularly concerned about gender-based violence, pay equity, reproductive rights, and representation in leadership roles. His journey as a feminist began with a deep realisation of the systemic injustices and inequalities faced by women and marginalised genders. “Witnessing firsthand the challenges and barriers my mother and women friends faced in various aspects of life, from education and employment to healthcare and representation, really radicalised me,” he explains. Akshay integrates gender equality principles into his coaching, consulting, and advocacy work. He is an active public speaker and writer, creating awareness campaigns to promote gender equality and advocate for policy reforms.
Similarly, Aman works with leaders and HR departments to educate managers on championing gender inclusion. Aman believes that advocating for women’s rights is a continuous effort, extending beyond his professional life to how he raises his daughter. “My friends and I have bought her dozens of books that show her all the wonderfully diverse areas in which women have made a mark in so that she knows she does not need to adhere to any limitations.”
And there’s Rakesh Ganguli, who admits that it is “not easy” for men to be perceived as feminists. Societal expectations of masculinity often conflict with feminist ideals, making it difficult for men to publicly support gender equality without facing pushback or ridicule. Rakesh is a senior development practitioner working at the intersection of gender equity and public policy. Like Aman, he believes the women in his house laid the groundwork for his advocacy. “My granny was ahead of her time. She insisted I do everything I could to help at home and taught me sewing, knitting and cooking.”
Rakesh identifies gender bias, gender stereotyping, and gender-based violence as the most pressing issues these days. “Gender-based violence is pervasive, and somehow, as a society, we seem to be getting ‘used to’ heinous crimes committed against women and girls,” he says. Rakesh’s words were almost prescient, coming as they did just before the horrific rape of the doctor in Kolkata. The gender activist believes change will accelerate when men learn and consciously share power. Men should take small but incremental steps, starting with their immediate family, peers, workplaces, and in public.
Modern male feminists like Aman, Akshay, and Rakesh are together showing how men can and should be involved in feminism.