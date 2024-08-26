A feminism that isn’t just for women

Aman Zaidi, a leadership and organisation development specialist, is one such voice. “I am a complete feminist,” he avers, stressing that he grew up in an environment surrounded by women. “My formative years were completely devoid of any experiences of male hierarchy or male authority being used on women. It was very egalitarian. And so, equality is a big thing for me. I cannot even conceive that men want to think that they deserve more rights than or are superior to women or that they think that women are meant to serve them.” Thoughts that the fiercely passionate DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) consultant Akshay C M echoes. Akshay has been vocal about using his work to further women’s rights and uses social media to challenge existing stereotypes and beliefs.