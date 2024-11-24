A R Rahman gem of a person, took break from him due to health issues: Saira Banu

<p>A R Rahman's wife Saira Banu on Sunday shared that nothing was "official" yet, even as they had <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/a-r-rahman-wife-saira-banu-announce-separation-after-29-years-of-marriage-3283316">announced their separation</a> in a statement released by Saira’s lawyer Vandana Shah on November 19.</p><p>Saira emphasised that she'd left Chennai for treatment and she took a "break" from Rahman due to health reasons.</p><p>She further called Rahman a "gem of a person -- someone she could trust with her life."</p><p>She also requested everyone to stop speculations and to give the family space during this time, assuring that she would return to Chennai after her treatment and things would become clearer then. </p><p>Meanwhile, Rahman on Saturday <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/ar-rahman-sends-notice-to-slanderers-over-speculations-surrounding-separation-with-saira-banu-3289297">issued a notice</a> to individuals speculating about his separation from his wife, Saira Banu.</p>.Exclusive | A R Rahman’s divorce related to his music? Here is all you need to know.<p>Taking to social media on Saturday, the 57-year-old musician shared a three-page legal notice addressing those spreading defamatory and "objectionable" content targeting him and his family.</p><p>Divorce lawyer Vandana Shah on Thursday said no one is happy to call it quits in long marriages but her clients, musician A R Rahman and Saira Banu, are dealing with their separation amicably.</p><p>Shah's office on Tuesday night broke the news that the couple were ending their marriage of 29 years due to "significant emotional strain in their relationship".</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>