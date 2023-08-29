Home
Homeindia

'Absurd', says Jaishankar on China map laying claim on Arunachal, Aksai Chin

China has released a new 'standard map' including the state of Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin plateau, a Chinese-administered area claimed by India, as its official territory.
Last Updated 29 August 2023, 12:55 IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar dismissed China's claims on contested territory as "absurd", saying on Tuesday the areas belonged to India.

The Times of India newspaper reported on Tuesday that China had released its "official standard map", including the state of Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin plateau, a Chinese-administered area claimed by India, as its official territory.

"Making absurd claims on India's territory does not make it China's territory," Jaishankar told news channel NDTV.

(Published 29 August 2023, 12:55 IST)
