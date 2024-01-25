Accused cannot seek default bail on ground that investigation is pending against others: SC

New Delhi: An accused cannot seek default bail on the grounds that the probe is pending against other accused or the charge sheet filed by the probe agency is incomplete, the Supreme Court has said while cancelling the bail granted to former DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj in the multi-crore bank loan scam case.

The top court said the benefit of proviso appended to sub-section (2) of Section 167 of the CrPC would be available to the offender only when a charge sheet is not filed and the investigation is kept pending against him.

However, once a charge sheet is filed, the said right ceases, it said.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal said once from the material produced along with the charge sheet, the court is satisfied about the commission of an offence and takes cognisance of the offence allegedly committed by the accused, it is immaterial whether further investigation is pending or not.

"The pendency of further investigation qua the other accused or for production of some documents not available at the time of filing of charge sheet would neither vitiate the charge sheet, nor would it entitle the accused to claim right to get default bail on the grounds that the charge sheet was an incomplete charge sheet or that the charge sheet was not filed in terms of Section 173(2) of CrPC," the bench said.