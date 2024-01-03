Adani-Hindenburg case: No ground to transfer Sebi investigation, probe must be completed in 3 months, says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea to transfer ongoing probe by the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) into Adani Hindenburg controversy to an SIT, finding no basis for it.
A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra told the Sebi to complete its probe within three months.
The court also rejected a charge of conflict of interest against experts committee members as 'unsubstantiated'.
It also told the Union government and Sebi to consider the experts committee to strengthen regulatory framework. Sebi should probe if Hindenburg report resulted in market downfall and take appropriate action if any infraction of law is found, it ordered.
Pronouncing the conclusions of the judgment, the CJI said the power of this court to enter the regulatory framework of Sebi is limited and no valid grounds was raised to direct Sebi to revoke its amendments on FPI and LODR regulations, and the regulations do not suffer from any infirmities.
The apex court said Sebi has completed investigation in 20 out of 22 matters and, taking into account the assurance of Solicitor General, “we direct the SEBI to complete the investigation in the other two cases within 3 months”.
On November 24, last year, the Supreme Court had said that it cannot see Hindenburg report, against Adani group, as ipso facto true state of affairs and due to this reason, it asked Sebi to investigate.
The court had also said that there is no material to doubt SEBI’s probe and the impartiality of expert committee members, while reserving its judgment on a batch of pleas seeking court-monitored monitored investigation into the allegations made by US-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research against the Adani group.
The apex court had observed that it will not be proper for the court to appoint an SIT to look into alleged violations of MPS norms by Adani group companies without there being evidence of lapses on part of the Sebi, which is already investigating the matter.
The bench had also made it clear that a probe based only on media reports and without hearing the entities impacted by its orders, cannot be ordered.
Hindenburg's report, published in January 2023, claimed "brazen accounting fraud" and "stock manipulation" by the Gautam Adani-led group. Though the conglomerate rejected the report as "unresearched" and "maliciously mischievous", it triggered a massive rout of Adani group stocks.