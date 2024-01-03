Adani-Hindenburg case: No ground to transfer Sebi investigation, probe must be completed in 3 months, says SC

Pronouncing the conclusions of the judgment, the CJI said the power of this court to enter the regulatory framework of Sebi is limited and no valid grounds was raised to direct Sebi to revoke its amendments on FPI and LODR regulations, and the regulations do not suffer from any infirmities.

The apex court said Sebi has completed investigation in 20 out of 22 matters and, taking into account the assurance of Solicitor General, “we direct the SEBI to complete the investigation in the other two cases within 3 months”.

On November 24, last year, the Supreme Court had said that it cannot see Hindenburg report, against Adani group, as ipso facto true state of affairs and due to this reason, it asked Sebi to investigate.

The court had also said that there is no material to doubt SEBI’s probe and the impartiality of expert committee members, while reserving its judgment on a batch of pleas seeking court-monitored monitored investigation into the allegations made by US-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research against the Adani group.