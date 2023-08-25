Adani Hindenburg probe: 22 investigations final, two at interim stage Sebi tells SC

The status report further said the interim probes have covered 13 overseas entities of Adani Group companies.

It informed that details have been sought from five countries on the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

For one of its interim reports, SEBI said that it covered 13 overseas entities that were classified as public shareholders of the Adani Group companies. "As many of the entities linked to these foreign investors are located in tax haven jurisdictions, establishing the economic interest shareholders of the 12 FPIs remains a challenge," SEBI said.

The status report said that the probe covered issues of minimum public shareholding-violation of Rule 19A of Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957, manipulation of stock prices in contravention of existing laws, Related Party Transactions (RPT)-failure to disclose transactions with related parties and other relevant information. The other issues looked into are possible violation of Sebi (Foreign Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2014 and 2019, possible violation of Sebi (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

Sebi also told the court that it would take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigations in accordance with law.

The Supreme Court had rejected Sebi's plea for further time in terms of the orders issued on March 2 and May 17, 2023 to conclude the investigation and submit the status report in the matter.