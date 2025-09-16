<p>New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said that the total food grain production target has been set at 171.14 million tonnes for the 2025-26 Rabi season.</p><p>Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told media on the sidelines of the two-day national Rabi conference, said there is an adequate supply of seeds and fertilisers for the Rabi season.</p><p>The government is undertaking crop-wise reviews and will take concrete steps to increase Rabi crops output, he pointed out.</p><p>The minister said there is adequate seed available for the upcoming Rabi season. Against the requirement of 22.9 million tonnes of seed, nearly 25 million tonnes are already available.</p><p>Chouhan said that the country’s total food grain production reached 353.96 million tonnes in 2024–25, an increase of 21.66 million tonnes (6.5 per cent) over the previous year. </p><p>The Central government has set a production target of 362.50 million tonnes for 2025–26, up from 341.55 million tonnes last year, he said.</p><p>Speaking about wheat and rice, the minister said the country's production has achieved global levels, but there is a need to focus more on pulses and oilseeds.</p>.Govt eyes record food grain output in 2025-26 Kharif season on good monsoon forecast: Shivraj Singh Chouhan.<p>In the upcoming rabi season, over 2,000 teams of agriculture scientists will visit farmers to provide timely knowledge and guidance through a Rabi campaign called 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', set to begin from October 3, he said.</p><p>The government has set a record wheat production target of 119 million tonnes for the 2025-26 crop year, marking a 3.47 per cent increase from the previous year.</p><p>Wheat is the main Rabi (winter) crop, with sowing beginning from late October and continuing through November. Other Rabi crops include jowar, barley, gram and lentil.</p><p>The government has set a target to produce 16.57 million tonnes of pulses and 15.07 million tonnes of oilseeds during the 2025-26 rabi season.</p><p>In flood-hit states, he said, the government is taking all steps to support the affected states.</p><p>"Efforts are being made to ensure timely and adequate disbursal of insurance benefits to farmers covered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana," the minister said.</p>