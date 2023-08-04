Adhir Ranjan urges Chair to allow Rahul Gandhi to attend House at earliest

Congress on Saturday questioned the “delay” in reinstating Rahul Gandhi’s membership in Lok Sabha, asking whether the Prime Minister is scared of his participation in the no-confidence motion.
Even as government sources said it is for the Lok Sabha Speaker to decide on the issue, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has asked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to ensure that Rahul, whose conviction in a defamation case has been stayed by the Supreme Court, should not face any issue in revocation of his suspension.
Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said on Saturday evening, “26 hours after Rahul Gandhi was convicted by the Sessions Court in Surat, the notification of his disqualification as MP was issued. 26 hours have passed since the Supreme Court stayed his wholly unjustified conviction. Why hasn’t his position as MP been restored yet?”
“Is the Prime Minister afraid of his participation in the No Confidence Motion?” he asked.
Chowdhury said he had spoken to the Speaker on Friday night, who suggested he meet him on Saturday. "The speed with which Rahul Gandhi was disqualified, should be the same to reinstate him," the veteran Congress leader said.
On Saturday when he called Birla, Chowdhury said the Speaker had asked him to speak to the Lok Sabha Secretary General to submit the copy of the Supreme Court order and other documents.
"However, the Secretary General has told him that the office closed on Saturday and asked me to submit the letter to the Speaker. I have sent it. They signed the letter but did not stamp it," he said.
He said Rahul should return to the Lok Sabha at the earliest. "When he has been granted relief by the Court, we are requesting the Speaker to see that he faces no issue in coming back," he said.
Rahul was suspended from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in the case and a notification regarding the same was issued by Lok Sabha Secretariat on March 24.
Congress expects a faster processing of revocation of Gandhi's suspension so that he could participate in the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government.