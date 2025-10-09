<p>New Delhi: Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi landed in the national capital on Thursday, in the first high-level trip from Kabul after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/taliban">Taliban</a> seized power following the collapse of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashraf-ghani">Ashraf Ghani </a>government over four years back.</p>.<p>Muttaqi will hold extensive talks with External Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-jaishankar">S Jaishankar</a> and National Security Advisor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-doval">Ajit Doval</a> during his six-day trip to India, people familiar with the matter said.</p>.<p>"Warm welcome to Afghan Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi on his arrival in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">New Delhi</a>," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on social media.</p>.<p>"We look forward to engaging discussions with him on bilateral relations and regional issues," he said.</p>.Afghan Taliban foreign minister heads for first visit to India to foster ties abroad.<p>Muttaqi's engagements include a visit to the Darul Uloom Deoband seminary and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/taj-mahal">Taj Mahal</a>, the people cited above said.</p>.<p>The Afghan foreign minister was scheduled to visit New Delhi last month but it was called off in view of a travel ban that he faced under <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/unsc">UN Security Council</a> (UNSC)sanctions.</p>.<p>The UNSC committee on September 30 has approved a temporary exemption to the travel ban allowing Muttaqi to visit New Delhi from October 9 to 16, according to a statement by the UN.</p>.<p>The exemption paved the way for the Afghan foreign minister to visit India.</p>.India set to receive first Afghan Taliban minister.<p>The UN Security Council had slapped sanctions against all the leading Taliban leaders and they need to secure a waiver for foreign travels.</p>.<p>Muttaqi's visit to India is expected to add a new dimension to India's relations with the Taliban set up in Kabul.</p>.<p>External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had held a phone conversation with Muttaqi on May 15.</p>.Afghan FM first Taliban leader India to host officially in highest-level public contact since 1999 IC-814 hijack .<p>It was the highest level of contact between New Delhi and Kabul since the Taliban came to power.</p>.<p>India has not yet recognised the Taliban set up and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul.</p>.<p>New Delhi has also been insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.</p>.<p>In January, the Taliban regime described India as an "important" regional and economic power following talks between Foreign Secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vikram-misri">Vikram Misri</a> and Muttaqi. </p>