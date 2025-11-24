Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Afghanistan offers five-year tax exemption to Indian investors in gold mining, new sectors

Speaking at an interactive session organised by business chamber Assocham, Azizi said tensions with Pakistan creating hurdles in trade.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 09:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 09:57 IST
India NewsGold miningAghanistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us