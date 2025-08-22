<p>New Delhi: Jagdeep Dhankhar, who stepped down as the vice president in a surprise move last month, is spending time with his family, as well as playing table tennis and practising yoga.</p>.<p>Dhankhar resigned as the vice president on July 21, citing health grounds. His sudden resignation had surprised everyone.</p>.Long time no see: Opposition insistent on 'finding out' Dhankhar's whereabouts .<p>An election to pick his successor is scheduled to take place on September 9.</p>.<p>Dhankhar picked up table tennis as a hobby when he was the West Bengal governor before being elected as the vice president in August 2022.</p>.<p>People in the know of his routine said he regularly practises yoga and plays table tennis with his well wishers and staff members at the vice president's enclave.</p>.<p>"Even after returning from tours, he used to play table tennis with his staff members," a person aware of his routine said.</p>.<p>Dhankhar's resignation came on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, which concluded on Thursday.</p>.<p>In the vice-presidential election, NDA pick C P Radhakrishnan, the governor of Maharashtra, is pitted against opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge.</p>.<p>Dhankhar's term as the vice president was to end on August 10, 2027. </p>