Agniveer scheme will keep our forces battle-ready, young: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Agniveer scheme will help keep armed forces battle-ready and young, and there is no need to do politics over it, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Rajya Sabha.

Dismissing criticism over the scheme, the minister said recruiting young people in the age group of 17.5-21 years will ensure actually that India has younger soldiers who are on the front line.

"One of the expected outcome of the scheme is that armed forces will have a much younger force by recruiting those in the age group of 17.5-21 years," she said.