Agriculture ministry launches national app to collect info on pest attacks in crops

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Agriculture has launched a mobile app, National Pest Surveillance System (NPSS), to collect information on pest attacks in crops.

Launching the app, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that farmers can download this app and take the photos of their field, if infested by pests or insects and upload the photos.

He said the app will help the government to get faster information about the pest attacks on crops and take action accordingly. This mobile application will help to identify the location of pest infestation and its scale very quickly. This will also help the officials to know whether the pest attacks locally or on a large scale at district or state level, he said.