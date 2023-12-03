Ahead of meet, rumblings in I.N.D.I.A bloc after Cong's poor poll show in 3 states

Asked about the Congress's electoral performance, Pawar said, "I do not think it will have any impact on the I.N.D.I.A bloc. We will be meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi (on December 6). We will speak to those who are aware of the ground reality. We will be able to comment on it only after the meeting."

Tyagi took a jibe at the Congress and said, "The poll results show the defeat of the Congress and the victory of the BJP. The Congress ignored other I.N.D.I.A parties, but was unable to win on its own."

Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan said while facing a formidable opponent like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the three Hindi heartland states, it was necessary to ensure a united front.