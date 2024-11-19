Home
Ahead of Parliament session, Modi government convenes all-party meet on November 24

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X on Tuesday that the meet has been convened on November 24 morning 'in view of the coming Winter session of Parliament.'
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 04:14 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 04:14 IST
