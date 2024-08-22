AIMPLB president claims Naidu, Nitish Kumar have assured to oppose Waqf Bill

New Delhi: All India Muslim Personal Law Board president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani on Thursday claimed that TDP's Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar have assured the Muslim bodies that their parties would oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

His remarks came at a joint press conference of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hindi and other Muslim organisations where they asserted that they will launch a nationwide movement if the proposed legislation is not withdrawn and exhaust all measures within the ambit of law.

"We have met various opposition parties. We also met Chandrababu Naidu, who assured us that 'we will oppose this bill'. We met Nitish Kumar yesterday and he also assured us that 'we will oppose this bill'. Tejashwi Yadav has also assured us that his party would oppose the bill. Uddhav Thackeray has made a statement that he would not allow anyone to lay a hand on the Waqf and Tamil Nadu Chief minister M K Stalin has also said he would oppose," Rahmani said.