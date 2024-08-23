Air India fined Rs 98 lakh by DGCA for operating flights with non-qualified crew members

The Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of Rs 98 lakh on Air India Limited for operating flights with non-qualified crew members, news agency ANI reported on Friday.

Additionally, the DGCA has also imposed a penalty of Rs 6 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively on the Director Operations and Director Training of Air India.

On March 21 this year, The DGC had imposed a fine of Rs 80 lakh on Air India Limited for violation of regulations pertaining to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) and fatigue management system (FMS) of flight crew.

More to follow...