Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Air India in expanded talks for up to 300 new jets

Such a deal would once again likely be shared between the two dominant global aircraft suppliers but the possible split has not been finalised, one of the sources said.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 16:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 16:18 IST
AviationAir India

Follow us on :

Follow Us