<p>New Delhi/Paris: Air India is in talks with Airbus and Boeing to add more wide-body jets as it expands planned purchases to up to 300 aircraft, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, marking an acceleration of its turnaround under the Tata Group.</p><p>The negotiations now include as many as 80 to 100 wide-body jets, the sources said, on top of previously reported talks for 200 narrow-body jets and 25-30 wide-body aircraft.</p><p>Airbus said it does "not comment on confidential discussions, which may or may not be happening with customers." Air India and Boeing did not immediately respond to requests for comment.</p><p>In June, Reuters reported that Air India was in talks with Airbus and Boeing for a major new aircraft order including some 200 extra narrow-body planes, topping up a mammoth deal in 2023.</p><p>That came on top of earlier discussions involving 25-30 wide-body jets, which Reuters reported in March.</p><p>Under the latest plans for the airline's rebranding as a modern global carrier under Tata, it is now looking at up to 300 more planes, the people familiar with the matter said.</p><p>It was not immediately clear how many of these may involve options rather than firm orders.</p><p>Such a deal would once again likely be shared between the two dominant global aircraft suppliers but the possible split has not been finalised, one of the sources said.</p><p>The ongoing talks come as Air India seeks to move past a Boeing 787 crash in June that killed 260 people in the Indian city of Ahmedabad.</p><p>Adding more wide-body jets to its fleet would help Air India bolster its international network and replace ageing planes. </p>