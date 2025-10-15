<p>Mumbai: National carrier<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india"> Air India</a> announced the addition of 174 weekly flights on key domestic and short-haul international routes, operated by its single-aisle aircraft, as part of the Northern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/winter">Winter</a> Schedule, beginning 26 October 2025. </p><p>This expansion enhances connectivity to major cities in India and Southeast Asia in high demand.</p>.DGCA asks Air India to reinspect RAT on planes with replaced PCM.<p><strong>Additions to short-haul international routes</strong></p><p>Delhi-Kuala Lumpur: Increasing from 7x to 10x weekly flights, effective 15 November</p><p>Delhi-Denpasar (Bali): Increasing from 7x to 10x weekly flights, effective 01 December</p>.<p><strong>Additions to domestic India routes</strong></p><p>Seasonal additions of flights to Rajasthan, effective 26 October:</p><p>Delhi-Jaipur (new route): Introducing 3x daily flights</p><p>Delhi-Jaisalmer (new route): Introducing 2x daily flights</p><p>Delhi-Udaipur: Increasing from 2x to 3x daily flights</p><p>Mumbai-Jaipur: Increasing from 3x to 4x daily flights</p><p>Mumbai-Udaipur: Increasing from 3x to 4x daily flights</p><p>Mumbai-Jodhpur: Increasing from 1x to 2x daily flights</p>.<p>More flights to Madhya Pradesh, effective 26 October:</p><p>Delhi-Indore: Increasing from 3x to 4x daily flights</p><p>Delhi-Bhopal: Increasing from 2x to 3x daily flights</p><p>Mumbai-Indore: Increasing from 1x to 2x daily flights</p>.<p>More flights to Gujarat, effective 26 October:</p><p>Mumbai-Bhuj: Increasing from 1x to 2x daily flights</p><p>Delhi-Rajkot: Increasing from 1x to 2x daily flights</p>.<p>Other frequency additions, effective 26 October:</p><p>Delhi-Varanasi: Increasing from 2x to 3x daily flights</p><p>Delhi-Raipur: Increasing from 2x to 3x daily flights</p><p>Delhi-Port Blair: Increasing from 1x to 2x daily flights</p><p>Delhi-Aurangabad: Increasing from 1x to 2x daily flights</p><p>Delhi-Guwahati: Increasing from 1x to 2x daily flights</p><p>Delhi-Nagpur: Increasing from 1x to 2x daily flights</p><p>Mumbai-Dehradun: Increasing from 1x to 2x daily flights</p><p>Mumbai-Patna: Increasing from 1x to 2x daily flight</p><p>Mumbai-Amritsar: Increasing from 1x to 2x daily flights</p>.Ram Air Turbine deployment on Amritsar-Birmingham flight was not due to system fault or pilot action: Air India.<p>Air India’s retrofit programme for its legacy Airbus A320neo aircraft, launched in September 2024, is nearing completion this month. </p><p>Of the 27 legacy A320neo aircraft, 26 have been retrofitted with brand-new cabin interiors featuring three classes: Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy Class. </p><p>Combined with other modern single-aisle aircraft, Air India now operates over 100 A320 Family aircraft with world-class cabin interiors, delivering a significantly enhanced travel experience on more than 80 domestic and short-haul international routes.</p>