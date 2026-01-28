Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau to probe plane crash at Baramati airport

A senior official told PTI that the AAIB will be visiting the crash site and it will be investigating the accident.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 08:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 08:08 IST
India NewsAviationPlane CrashAjit Pawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us