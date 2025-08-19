<p>Travelling in train because of extra baggage charges at airport running into thousands? You may want to rethink now as<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-railways"> Indian Railways</a> might soon be introducing a baggage limit similar to those at airports. </p><p>A <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/india-business/airline-style-baggage-charges-in-trains-indian-railways-to-implement-new-strict-luggage-rules-heres-what-passengers-should-know/articleshow/123384984.cms">report</a> in the <em>The Times of India</em> said that under the proposed regulations which is being worked upon, passengers at stations will soon need to get their luggage weighed before getting on the train. </p><p>The new regulations will initially be introduced at major railway stations within the NCR zone such as Prayagraj Junction, Kanpur Central, Etawah and others, the report said. If found carrying more than the permissible weight, they will have to pay extra charges, it added.</p><p>Although most people are not aware, railways already has a baggage limit policy in place and if the proposed plan falls in place, the rules are likely to be strictly followed. </p><p>Under existing rules, first class AC passengers are allowed to carry 70 kg of luggage free of cost, while AC two-tier and AC three-tier and sleeper class are allowed to carry 50, 40 and 35 kg of baggage respectively.</p>.Saudi plane service asked to pay passenger Rs 1.25 lakh for baggage loss.<p>Reacting to the report, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav opposed any such move, saying it would be anti-poor and would further burden the common man.</p><p>"The BJP has become a heavy burden on the people. A new chapter of corruption is being opened in the name of weighing passengers' luggage. This decision is against the poor," Yadav said in a post on X.</p><p>Meanwhile, it must be mentioned that there has been no announcement from the Railways on any such measures.</p>