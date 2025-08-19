Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Airport-like luggage charges in trains soon? Railways mulls rules for carrying baggage: Report

Although most people are not aware, railways already has a baggage limit policy in place and if the proposed plan falls in place, the rules are likely to be strictly followed.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 15:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 15:50 IST
India NewsIndian Railwaystrains

Follow us on :

Follow Us