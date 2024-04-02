Amid Gaza war, first batch of 60-plus Indian construction workers leave for Israel to replace Palestinians

"I'm sure that the workers become 'ambassadors' of the great P2P relations between India and Israel," he said.

There is no official announcement yet on firming up any government-to-government agreement on employment of Indian workers in Israel.

Following the Israel-Hamas war, some media reports said the Israeli construction industry is looking at recruiting 100,000 Indian workers to replace 90,000 Palestinians.

Last month, India said it is focusing on ensuring the safety and security of all its citizens in Israel in the wake of the death of an Indian in that country in a missile attack reportedly launched by Hezbollah.

"We have over 18,000 caregivers and other professionals in Israel. Their safety and security is of prime concern for us," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said on March 8.