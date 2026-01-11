Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Amid global uncertainty, India witnessing unprecedented certainty: PM Modi

He said India is the world's fastest-growing large economy and is marching towards becoming the third-largest economy.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 12:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 12:22 IST
India NewsNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us