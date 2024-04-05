Amid polls, union govt aims 7-fold increase in wheat procurement from UP, Rajasthan, Bihar this year

While Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar put together contributed only 6.7 lakh tonnes to the central pool during the 2023-24 marketing year (April-March), the Union Food Ministry has decided to procure 16 per cent of the total wheat procurement target of 310 lakh tonne set for 2024-25. Wheat procurement at minimum support price (MSP) is normally undertaken by the Centre's nodal agency Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state agencies. However, cooperatives Nafed and NCCF have also been roped in with a procurement target of 5 lakh each this year.