Amid rise in 'Digital Arrest' cases, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre issues advisory for citizens

<p>New Delhi: The CBI, police, customs, ED or judges do not arrest people through video calls, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) said in a public advisory issued in view of the rising cases of 'digital arrest' crimes in the country.</p><p>Terming it a scam, the federal cyber security agency cautioned people against falling victim to such crimes committed using the Internet.</p><p>"Don't Panic, Stay Alert. CBI/Police/Custom/ED/Judges DO NOT arrest you on video call," stated the advisory issued on Saturday.</p>.Nearly 700 people falling prey to cyber crimes in Delhi every day, says top cop.<p>The advisory depicted the logos of social media platforms like WhatsApp and Skype to showcase that calls for such scams are made using such platforms.</p><p>These social media platforms have said in the past that they are coordinating with cyber security agencies of the government to provide users enhanced safety against such crimes.</p><p>The I4C urged people to report such crimes at the central helpline number 1930 or the website -- www.cybercrime.gov.in.</p>.<p>Digital arrest is the name given to a cyber crime technique where fraudsters send an SMS or make video calls to a person posing as law enforcement agency officials fraudulently claiming that the individual or his close family members have been caught by a government investigative agency in a criminal activity like drugs trafficking or money laundering.</p><p>The cyber criminal subsequently confines the person to their premises by asking them to keep their mobile phone cameras on as part of a 'digital arrest' and then seek money through online transfer to bail the victim out of this situation.</p><p>A good number of these new-age cyber crimes are virtually reported every day from various parts of the country. </p>