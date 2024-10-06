Home
Amid rise in 'Digital Arrest' cases, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre issues advisory for citizens

"Don't Panic, Stay Alert. CBI/Police/Custom/ED/Judges DO NOT arrest you on video call," stated the advisory issued on Saturday.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 10:30 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 10:30 IST
India NewsPoliceCyber crime

