Amit Shah does not know history: Rahul Gandhi hits back over Nehru criticism

New Delhi: Hitting back at Home Minister Amit Shah for his attack on India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the BJP leader does not know history and 'keeps rewriting' it.

Gandhi also said the whole matter was about distracting from the issue of caste census and in whose hands the country's money is going.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Shah had blamed Nehru for the Kashmir problem, pointing to the 'mistakes' of ordering an 'untimely' ceasefire and taking the issue to the United Nations.