Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Amit Shah likens Naxalism to cobra snake that 'spread its hood in way of development'

The government has decided to end "red terror" across the country before March 31, 2026, and the goal is now within reach, the Union minister said.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 13:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 13:45 IST
India NewsAmit ShahNaxalismcobra

Follow us on :

Follow Us