Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court strikes down vehicle age clause in paddy transport tender for incongruity

The court noted that the tender condition initially indicated that the bidder shall not employ trucks of more than 15 years old during the execution of contract.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 15:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 15:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High CourtTransport

Follow us on :

Follow Us