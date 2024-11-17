Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Amit Shah reviews security situation in Manipur amid political uncertainty

The home minister reviewed the situation in Manipur with top security officials and directed them to take all possible steps to ensure peace, the sources said.
hemin Joy
Shemin Joy
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 14:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2024, 14:16 IST
India NewsAmit ShahManipursecurity

Follow us on :

Follow Us