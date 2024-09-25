14 lakh in 4 days: Sale of Tirupati laddus shows devotees undeterred by 'animal fat' row

Amid the high voltage row over the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddu, the sale of this prasad at Sri Venkateshwara Temple remains intact.

The temple that reportedly draws more than 60,000 pilgrims daily sold over 14 lakh laddus in the past four days, as per a report in NDTV.

The sales of Turpati prasad match their average of 3.50 lakh laddus per day figure, as per the report.

"Our faith is too strong to be shaken," Venkateshwar Rao, a devotee told the publication.

Over three lakh laddus are prepared in the temple on a daily basis and 15,000 kg of cow ghee is reportedly used in the process.

The quality of laddus at the Tirupati temple came under national spotlight after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu recently claimed that substandard ingredients and animal fats were used in making the laddus under the previous YSRCP government. However, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has denied all charges.

Meanwhile, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer J Shyamala Rao had on Monday said that devotees could set aside their apprehensions regarding laddus at the temple as the sanctity of the 'prasadams' have been restored with a four-hour purification ritual.

The ritual was aimed at propitiating Lord Venkateswara Swamy from the alleged sacrilegious practices such as mixing animal fats in making Tirupati laddus and others.

According to the temple body, 'Shanti Homam' was conducted as per the tenets of 'Vaikhanasa Agama' in the 'Yagashala' (ritual place) of Tirumala temple from 6 am to 10 am to ward off the ill effects, and restore the sanctity of laddu prasadams and other naivedyams (food offerings to deity) along with the well-being of Srivari (deity) devotees.