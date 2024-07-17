Andhra CM meets Shah, seeks higher allocation for state in Union Budget

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here late Tuesday night, urging for a substantial fund allocation in the upcoming Union Budget to address the state's financial challenges, sources said.

During the meeting at Shah's residence, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president emphasised that Andhra Pradesh continues to face the aftermath of the "unjust bifurcation" in 2014 and the previous administration's "miserable governance," according to sources.

Naidu, who arrived in the national capital on Tuesday evening for a two-day visit, is expected to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday to further discuss the state's financial needs. A meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely on the cards, the sources added.