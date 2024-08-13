Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau raids on at YSRCP leader's residence, son arrested

The Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday conducted raids at former state minister Jogi Ramesh's residence in Ibrahimpatnam.

The search operation is currently under way, ANI reported quoting ACB.

This comes after the YSRCP leader's son, Rajiv was reportedly arrested earlier in the day in connection with the Agrigold lands case.

"Former minister Jogi Ramesh's son Rajiv was illegally arrested while the coalition government was siding with BC. ACB officials searched the house of Jogi Ramesh in Ibrahimpatnam from early morning. Jogi Ramesh, YSRCP leaders and activists are angry that Rajiv was arrested as part of the party's achievements. Protest by standing across the cars of ACB officers," the party posted on its X handle.