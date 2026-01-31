Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Hakki-pikki community from Karnataka's Davangere facing jail threat in African country

Speaking to DH, Karnataka Hakki-Pikki Budakattu Sanghatane President R Puneeth Kumar said people of Hakki-Pikki community go to African countries every year with valid visa to sell herbal medicines.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 11:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 January 2026, 11:07 IST
Karnataka NewsDavangereHakki Pikki community

Follow us on :

Follow Us