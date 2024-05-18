Home
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on foreign trip with family

Reddy, who helms the ruling YSRCP in the southern state took on the NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena during the recently concluded polls.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 May 2024, 09:31 IST
Comments

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has embarked on a foreign holiday with his family.

The trip comes days after the state voted in the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections on May 13.

He was seen off at the Gannavaram airport by Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh and other ruling party leaders on Friday night, said a press release.

Results for the 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats will be declared on June 4.

Published 18 May 2024, 09:31 IST
Andhra PradeshJagan Mohan Reddy

