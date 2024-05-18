Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on foreign trip with family

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has embarked on a foreign holiday with his family.

The trip comes days after the state voted in the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections on May 13.

He was seen off at the Gannavaram airport by Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh and other ruling party leaders on Friday night, said a press release.