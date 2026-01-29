Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra Pradesh govt to invite social media platforms for meeting over online safety

The meeting will deliberate on making digital media platforms safer, especially for women and children.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 09:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 09:35 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshSocial media

Follow us on :

Follow Us