Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Coaching body urges FM Nirmala Sitharaman to slash GST on coaching services to 5% or nil

'As a result, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) becomes a direct add-on to student fees, effectively shifting the burden to parents,' the Federation stated in its letter to the finance minister.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 10:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 10:45 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsNirmala SitharamanCoaching

Follow us on :

Follow Us