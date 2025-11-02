Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra Pradesh records Rs 3,021 cr GST in October, second-highest since 2017: Government

Professional tax collections also registered a strong growth of 18.26 per cent in October, with a cumulative increase of 46.55 per cent for the financial year so far.
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 16:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2025, 16:32 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshGSTGovernment

Follow us on :

Follow Us