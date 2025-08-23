Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra CM's dairy roots: Entrepreneur Naidu emerges as India’s richest chief minister

The ADR report, based on affidavits filed by chief ministers before the last assembly elections they contested, lists West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the bottom on the list.
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 11:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 August 2025, 11:15 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshN Chandrababu Naidu

Follow us on :

Follow Us