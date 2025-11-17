<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based deep tech engagement platform, Trozo, is set to launch its AI-driven engagement solutions and a consumer app that serves as a unified rewards and loyalty wallet in the next quarter.</p>.<p>The AI startup is currently onboarding over 100 brands across lifestyle segments — F&B, fashion, d2c, travel and retail.</p>.<p>Trozo has raised its seed fund from Startfresh Ventures, a new-age AIF fund focused on deep tech, consumer, and green energy. It now aims to provide consumers a platform to redeem their loyalty points at different brand outlets or restaurants.</p>.<p>"Fundamentally, when a customer goes to any retail outlet for shopping or restaurant for meals, he/she earns loyalty points. But both the customers often fail to redeem those points within a stipulated timeframe, and brands are unable to make the former come back to them. Our AI-enabled product enables customers to redeem their loyalty points at multiple brand outlets, and restaurants," Trozo co-founder Pavan Govindan told <em>DH</em>.</p>.Wonderla eyes expansion to Delhi-NCR, Mumbai.<p>The company has successfully conducted a pilot run of its product at many outlets and is now all set to replicate it in multiple brand outlets. "We will soon go for a pre-Series A round to raise a much bigger fund to scale our business," Govindan said.</p>.<p>The company aims to hire engineering talent from Tier-2 cities like Udupi.</p>.<p>Govindan said the company is integrating various brands and restaurants so that the unutilised loyalty points can be redeemed. "We are enabling the customers and brands to re-engage with each other," he said.</p>.<p>Brands are able to see that their customers are returning to them frequently.</p>.<p>Trozo has launched its pilot with select brands in Bengaluru and it aims to establish its product firmly before going to other cities, he added.</p>.<p>India’s loyalty and consumer engagement market is valued at $4.3 billion in 2025, and projected to reach $17.1 billion by 2035. With over 4,000 crore points issued annually and nearly 15,000 crore points lying unused in consumer wallets, the space holds immense untapped potential.</p>.<p>Trozo also seeks to redefine how rewards are used, enabling consumers to seamlessly redeem points for exciting offers or even use them as a form of digital currency for payments.</p>.<p>The startup is backed by industry leaders like Fractal Group CFO Ashwath Bhat, Bosch Asia Pacific South President Vijay Ratnaparkhe, Coto Founder and CEO and Ex Zee5 CEO Tarun Katial.</p>