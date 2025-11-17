Menu
Trozo set to launch AI-driven platform

Trozo has raised its seed fund from Startfresh Ventures, a new-age AIF fund focused on deep tech, consumer, and green energy. It now aims to provide consumers a platform to redeem their loyalty points at different brand outlets or restaurants.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 00:29 IST
Published 17 November 2025, 00:29 IST
