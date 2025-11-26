Billionaire Mantena Raju donates Rs 9 crore to Tirumala temple after grand wedding of daughter

<p>Hyderabad: Florida-based Indian American billionaire Mantena Rama Raju on Wednesday donated Rs 9 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for the modernization of pilgrim accommodation facilities at the Tirumala hill shrine.</p><p>The donation was made in the name of his daughter, Manthena Nethra, and son-in-law, Vamsi Gadiraju. The lavish Udaipur wedding of the couple, held recently at iconic venues such as The Leela Palace and Jagmandir Island Palace, drew global attention for its grandeur and exclusive guest list. High-profile attendees included Donald Trump Jr., son of US President Donald Trump, along with international celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber, and Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh.</p>.Trump Jr, Jennifer Lopez attend wedding of US billionaire's daughter at Udaipur's Jagmandir Palace.<p>Social media was abuzz with photos and videos of the three-day celebrations, showcasing the opulent decor, music performances, and cultural events that marked one of the year’s most talked-about destination weddings.</p><p>TTD Chairman BR Naidu on Wednesday felicitated Raju at the Padmavathi Guest House in Tirumala, appreciating his generous gesture. He recalled that Raju had earlier donated Rs 16.06 crore to the temple in 2012 and commended his continued support toward improving facilities for devotees. “We are grateful for his ongoing commitment to the development of pilgrim amenities at the Tirumala shrine,” the Chairman said, expressing hope that similar philanthropists would contribute to the temple’s infrastructure initiatives.</p><p>Raju, a healthcare and oncology entrepreneur, is the Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, one of the leading generic drug companies in the United States. He has been recognized for his pioneering contributions to affordable cancer care and for building a robust pharmaceutical network in the US and beyond.</p><p>Originally from Vijayawada, Raju moved to the United States in the 1980s. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) and pursued advanced studies in clinical pharmacy at the University of Maryland.</p><p>Before establishing Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, he founded several successful healthcare ventures, including ICORE Healthcare and OncoScripts, both focused on innovating within the specialty and oncology care sectors. He also led P4 Healthcare and the International Oncology Network (ION), building integrated healthcare solutions aimed at improving cancer treatment outcomes. He is nephew of BJP leader and former MP, Gokaraju Ganga Raju.</p>