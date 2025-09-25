Can't give LoP status to Jagan Reddy 'fearing' him, says Andhra Assembly Speaker

<p>Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu on Thursday said he cannot grant the LoP status to YSRCP supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy out of fear for the opposition leader and indicated rules don't allow him the recognition.</p>.<p>Citing rules, he said the YSRCP does not have the required number of MLAs for Reddy to get the Leader of Opposition status.</p>.<p>"He (Jagan) asks why can't they give (opposition leader status) without the numbers? We have some rules. We will go by them only, how will I do it (opposition leader status) out of fear (for Jagan)?” asked Ayyannapatrudu, addressing the Assembly.</p>.<p>According to the Speaker, Reddy has approached the high court challenging the rejection of his plea for LoP status and is now planning to move the Supreme Court.</p>.<p>With just 11 MLAs in the 175-member Assembly, the YSRCP does not meet the necessary threshold to be recognised as the official opposition party, which requires a minimum of 18 MLAs.</p>.CM Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan Mohan Reddy condole CPI leader S Sudhakar Reddy's death.<p>Comparing the Assembly to a "temple" and the Speaker as its priest, Ayyannapatrudu said he cannot grant Reddy the blessing (LoP status), which God did not bestow.</p>.<p>"I told recently, if this (Assembly) is a temple then I am the priest in it. God has to give the blessings. God did not give you blessings (Leader of Opposition status), that is why he gave you 11 (MLAs). How can I bless you as a priest," asked the Speaker.</p>.<p>In a democracy, one can win or lose, but all leaders should prioritise the state’s development, he said.</p>.<p>The Speaker advised the former CM to use the Assembly to discuss public issues and assured that the government would respond to his questions.</p>.<p>He criticised Reddy for not attending the assembly sessions and preventing his party MLAs from doing so.</p>.<p>Ayyannapatrudu also questioned the purpose of sending two questions to the House everyday, while skipping the sessions.</p>.<p>"...this is undemocratic. I feel there is a need for all people to condemn this," he added.</p>