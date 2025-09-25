Menu
Can't give LoP status to Jagan Reddy 'fearing' him, says Andhra Assembly Speaker

According to the Speaker, Reddy has approached the high court challenging the rejection of his plea for LoP status and is now planning to move the Supreme Court.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 13:14 IST
Published 25 September 2025, 13:14 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAndhra PradeshY S Jagan Mohan Reddy

