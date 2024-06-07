Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM for 3rd time on June 12

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the third time on June 12, party sources said on Friday.

Naidu will take oath of office at Kesarapalli IT Park near the Gannavaram airport.

"At 11:27 am on June 12 am, Chandrababu Naidu will be sworn in as the Chief Minister at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram airport," the sources told PTI.