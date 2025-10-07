<p>New Delhi: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-task-force">Special Task Force</a> (STF) of Delhi Police has seized around 10 tonnes of red sandalwood allegedly smuggled in from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tirupati">Tirupati</a> in Andhra Pradesh and arrested two suspected smugglers, an official said on Tuesday.</p>.Bengaluru: Cops ready to cope with every new subterfuge in dope trade.<p>"A team of STF from south-east district has arrested two <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/smugglers">smugglers</a>. Further investigation is underway," a Delhi Police officer said.</p>.<p>A press briefing on the recovery is scheduled at Delhi Police headquarters at 12 noon.</p>