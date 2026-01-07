<p>Hyderabad: The intensity of the gas leak at one of ONGC’s drilling sites in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema region has reduced significantly. On the first day of the leak, Monday, flames had shot more than 100 feet into the air, triggering panic in nearby villages.</p><p>Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) said its teams continued focused blowout control operations at the Mori #5 well, operated by PEC contractor M/s Deep Industries.</p><p>According to ONGC officials, the Crisis Management Team is progressing with operations in line with the approved blowout control plan. The fire intensity, noise levels, and ambient heat in the vicinity of the well have all reduced markedly. An approach road from the rear end of the wellsite has been completed to facilitate debris clearance, and logistics have been fully mobilised for systematic removal efforts.</p>.NHAI sets two Guinness World Records on Bengaluru-Vijayawada expressway in Andhra Pradesh.<p>A water blanket has been set up at the site to support ongoing debris clearance near the wellhead and to enable subsequent capping operations as part of the action plan.</p><p>With steady progress being made and the likelihood of escalation now remote, the district administration has advised residents of surrounding villages to resume normal activities.</p><p>“The safety of the community and protection of the environment remain ONGC’s highest priorities. All actions are being undertaken in strict compliance with regulatory requirements and established industry best practices,” an ONGC official said.</p>