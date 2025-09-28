<p>Amaravati: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-chandrababu-naidu">N Chandrababu Naidu</a> and YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy condoled the deaths of 38 people in a stampede at Karur in Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>The CM expressed grief over the tragedy and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.</p>.<p>“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the stampede at Karur. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the injured,” said Naidu in a post on X late on Saturday.</p>.Karur stampede: 38 bodies identified, being handed over to relatives, says Collector.<p>Thirty eight people, including men, women, and children, died when alleged overcrowding, delayed arrival, and poor arrangements triggered chaos at actor turned politician <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay's </a>rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur.</p>.<p>Reddy expressed anguish over the incident, calling it an "extremely painful" tragedy for families who lost their loved ones.</p>.<p>“My heartfelt prayers are with the bereaved families who are passing through unimaginable grief. I stand with them in this dark hour,” said Reddy in a YSRCP press release issued late on Saturday.</p>