Operation Sindoor not over, merely paused: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Addressing the rapidly changing nature of modern warfare, he highlighted how new technologies, strategies, and equipment are emerging in every conflict, making continuous adaptation essential.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 14:02 IST
Published 26 August 2025, 14:02 IST
