<p>Hyderabad: Defence Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajnath-singh">Rajnath Singh</a> on Tuesday said that Operation Sindoor is "not over but merely paused," while reaffirming India's commitment to responding decisively to security threats without engaging in aggressive expansionism.</p><p>Speaking after commissioning the multi-mission stealth frigates Udaygiri and Himgiri into the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam's naval base, Singh emphasized India's defensive yet resolute stance on national security.</p><p>"India does not believe in aggressive expansionism. We never attack any country or provoke anyone. However, this doesn't mean we bow before those who intend to harm us. When our security is threatened, we know how to give a befitting reply,” said Rajnath Singh.</p>.Rajnath Singh commissions multi-mission stealth frigates at Vizag.<p>The Defence Minister referenced the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed innocent civilian lives, explaining that India responded with "an effective, measured and precise response through Operation Sindoor." He noted that the operation successfully achieved its stated goal of destroying terrorist hideouts.</p><p>"I want to reiterate that the operation is not over it is merely a pause. Today, the entire nation stands united against terrorism under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, and this national unity, discipline, sacrifice, and dedication constitute our real strength," Singh said.</p><p>Addressing the rapidly changing nature of modern warfare, he highlighted how new technologies, strategies, and equipment are emerging in every conflict, making continuous adaptation essential.</p><p>"Old thinking won't work in today's era. We need to anticipate new threats and keep finding solutions, which is why our government prioritizes research and development in the defence sector," he explained. "Previously, only a few countries manufactured high-tech equipment, but now India is producing these systems on its own soil," Singh added.</p>.Our soldiers did not kill terrorists based on their religion, but because of their deeds: Rajnath Singh.<p>He praised the Indian Navy's prompt planning and execution during Operation Sindoor, noting that "the adversary now realizes the strength and capability of our Navy and what it can accomplish." He highlighted the seamless coordination among the three services and other security agencies as evidence of the nation's unified approach to challenges.</p><p>The Defence Minister expressed the government's unwavering commitment to strengthening the Armed Forces under a futuristic vision, describing this as a significant achievement of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign.</p><p>"Today, we are protecting not only land, sea, and sky, but also space, cyberspace, economic space, and social space. Self-reliance is no longer merely a slogan; it is becoming ground reality. This transformation is due to the dedicated efforts of our scientists, Armed Forces officers, and every individual who works diligently day and night," he added.</p><p>Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi underscored the Indian Navy's ability to deliver overwhelming force from the sea during the current era of uncertainties and competition, describing this capability as credible deterrence against the nation's enemies.</p><p>"We demonstrated this brilliantly during Operation Sindoor when the swift deployment and aggressive posturing of our units effectively constrained the Pakistan Navy and forced them to request a cessation of kinetic actions," Admiral Tripathi stated.</p>