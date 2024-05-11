Rs 7 crore seized from overturned vehicle in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday seized Rs 7 crore cash from a light commercial vehicle after it met with an accident near a toll plaza in East Godavari district.

Kovvuru sub-divisional police officer K Ch Rama Rao said the cash hidden under sacks of chemical lime was unearthed near Veeravalli toll plaza in Nallajerla mandal after a truck hit the light commercial vehicle (LCV) from behind, causing it to turn turtle. The boxes containing cash were found after the LCV overturned in the mishap.

"The cash-laden vehicle started from Nacharam in Hyderabad and was headed to Mandapeta. The cash boxes were sandwiched between sacks of chemical lime. There were seven boxes and each box contained Rs one crore," Rao told PTI.